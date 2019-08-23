Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Invests $33,000 in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Separately, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF stock remained flat at $$65.09 during trading on Friday. 10,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,392. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.97. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.