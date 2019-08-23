Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,966,302 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8,063% from the previous session’s volume of 158,841 shares.The stock last traded at $0.83 and had previously closed at $0.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Myomo in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Myomo stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.66% of Myomo worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

