Naikun Wind Energy Group (CVE:NKW) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.20

Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc (CVE:NKW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 2078972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.

About Naikun Wind Energy Group (CVE:NKW)

NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc is a Canada-based development-stage company. The Company operates as a renewable energy company. The Company focuses on an offshore wind energy project. It is developing a 400 megawatt offshore wind project in the Haida Energy Field, which is located in Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia.

