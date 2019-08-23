National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 736 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,882,000 after acquiring an additional 694,974 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,115,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after buying an additional 341,404 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $5,481,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 763,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after buying an additional 243,499 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $22,812,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,107. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22.

