National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKE. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 124.2% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

JKE stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.51. 788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,301. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $147.58 and a 12 month high of $198.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.51.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.