National Asset Management Inc. Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SYSCO by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SYSCO by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SYSCO by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

SYY stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 162,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $75.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.86.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

In related news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

