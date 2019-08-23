National Asset Management Inc. Has $682,000 Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 65.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AMETEK by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,147,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,081,000 after acquiring an additional 823,704 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $49,936,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 332.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 437,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after purchasing an additional 336,593 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 271.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 328,065 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,495,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,041,000 after purchasing an additional 279,644 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AME traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $85.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,385. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.56. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.14 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

In related news, insider David A. Zapico sold 58,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $5,073,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,815.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $495,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,010 shares of company stock worth $7,786,522. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

