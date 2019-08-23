National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,248,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,965,868.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,621. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,190. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $143.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.21.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

