National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 190,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

AINV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.29. 20,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,093. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $66.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AINV. BidaskClub lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

