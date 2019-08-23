National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,285.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000.

NASDAQ PNQI traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.15. 5,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,254. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $102.26 and a 1 year high of $144.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.28.

