National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,298 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,323 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 375.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.31. 11,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,533. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $150.68 and a one year high of $259.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet cut shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

