National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) PT Set at $37.00 by Robert W. Baird

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) has been given a $37.00 price objective by Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 31,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.57). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $95.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after acquiring an additional 72,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 77,996 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 174.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.