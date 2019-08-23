NavCoin Market Cap Achieves $7.44 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. NavCoin has a total market cap of $7.44 million and $111,463.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001090 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and cfinex. In the last week, NavCoin has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004049 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001807 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 88.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00065268 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 66,020,506 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Binance, cfinex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

