Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) CFO Bonnie Cruickshank Lind Sells 7,846 Shares

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) CFO Bonnie Cruickshank Lind sold 7,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $520,660.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,312.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NP stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $65.07. 1,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,008. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.82. Neenah Inc has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $96.15.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.47 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neenah Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Neenah’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Neenah in the 4th quarter worth $14,031,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Neenah in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Neenah by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neenah by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 184,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Neenah by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

