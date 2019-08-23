Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Sells $1,075,050.00 in Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director James L. Herbert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $1,075,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,266,939.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NEOG stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $70.69. 582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,342. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Neogen had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NEOG. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Neogen from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,643,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,718,000 after acquiring an additional 160,186 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Neogen by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 512,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 37.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Neogen by 16.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.