NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.30 and last traded at $24.42, 800,602 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,058,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEO. Benchmark set a $27.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 187.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 4.97%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

