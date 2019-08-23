New Energy Solar Ltd (ASX:NEW) Insider Alan Dixon Buys 8,969 Shares

New Energy Solar Ltd (ASX:NEW) insider Alan Dixon acquired 8,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,211.25 ($7,951.24).

Alan Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Alan Dixon acquired 58,787 shares of New Energy Solar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,423.10 ($54,200.78).

The company has a market cap of $466.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.34. New Energy Solar Ltd has a 12-month low of A$1.14 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of A$1.50 ($1.06).

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. New Energy Solar’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

New Energy Solar Company Profile

New Energy Solar Limited acquires, owns and manages large scale solar generation facilities. The firm may also invest in other renewable energy assets including wind, geothermal, hydro-electricity, hybrid solutions and owns and manages large scale solar generation facilities. New Energy Solar Limited was established in 2015 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

