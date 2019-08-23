New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Director Buys $15,400.00 in Stock

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Director Paul C. Heeschen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $15,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,155.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NWHM stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. New Home Company Inc has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWHM. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of New Home by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 910,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 126,293 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of New Home by 10.1% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,014,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 93,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New Home by 2,056.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

