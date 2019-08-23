New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus increased their target price on Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.98.

Shares of EQR traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $83.58. The stock had a trading volume of 268,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average of $76.51. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $669.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.59 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Barry Altshuler sold 15,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 8,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,104.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,744 shares of company stock worth $11,431,114. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.