New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 61.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,754,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,047,000 after purchasing an additional 670,501 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 29.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,463,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,617,000 after buying an additional 559,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,474,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,103,841,000 after buying an additional 509,160 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,156,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $403,063,000 after buying an additional 231,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 432.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 272,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,108,000 after buying an additional 221,516 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $135.06. 117,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,213. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $96.99 and a 12 month high of $140.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.56.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.