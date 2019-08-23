New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 400 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Welltower by 464.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 590.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 674.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth $45,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Wood & Company reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $80.00 price target on Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.84.

WELL stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.33. The company had a trading volume of 319,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,765. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.29. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $90.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 86.35%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.