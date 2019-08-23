New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in SYSCO by 4.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,752,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,323,000 after acquiring an additional 393,096 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 8.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,645,000 after acquiring an additional 633,041 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SYSCO by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,625,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,302,000 after acquiring an additional 197,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 29.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,749,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

SYY stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.68. The company had a trading volume of 275,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,011. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $75.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

In other news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.