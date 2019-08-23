New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,100 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 509.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $7,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,249 shares in the company, valued at $365,560,247.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.30, for a total transaction of $34,404.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,852 shares of company stock valued at $7,991,127 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $244.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.20.

MKTX stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $394.41. 24,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,012. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 86.30 and a beta of 0.22. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.09 and a 1-year high of $394.92.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 39.89%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

