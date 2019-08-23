New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 11,200 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.9% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 79,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $861,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,121,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,277,908. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

