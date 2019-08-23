New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $241,319.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,509.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,773 shares of company stock worth $669,481 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.29.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $382.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,481. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $314.14 and a 1 year high of $414.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $385.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

