New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,858,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,873,000 after acquiring an additional 36,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,635,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $452,960,000 after purchasing an additional 159,653 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,928,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,146,000 after purchasing an additional 840,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after purchasing an additional 285,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,589,000 after purchasing an additional 405,598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,386. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $82.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.50.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

