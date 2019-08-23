New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 700 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,854,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,169,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,826,000 after acquiring an additional 683,432 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 622.0% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 718,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,966,000 after acquiring an additional 619,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,851,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,547,000 after acquiring an additional 554,802 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,084,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,244,000 after acquiring an additional 430,705 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $64.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,071. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average is $68.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $60,767.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Longbow Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.38 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

