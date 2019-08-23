New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.55%.

In other news, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $124,729.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shiraz Kajee purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $33,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $196,392. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,323,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,531,000 after acquiring an additional 258,429 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,947,000 after acquiring an additional 475,629 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,533,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after acquiring an additional 71,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 794,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 707,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. 33.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.