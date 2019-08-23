Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Down 5.4%

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.18, 1,270,192 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,043,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $551.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.63 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 40.30%. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,528,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at about $780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.