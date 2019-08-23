Newton Coin Project Market Cap Hits $258,021.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 93.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and cfinex. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $258,021.00 and $670.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 57.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Newton Coin Project

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 179,988,535,568 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, cfinex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

