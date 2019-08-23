NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Trading 13.9% Higher

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC)’s share price traded up 13.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $29.52, 109,912 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 77,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on NextCure in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextCure from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.05 and a quick ratio of 17.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that NextCure Inc will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,741,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,777,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

