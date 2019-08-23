Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Nike were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Nike by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Nike by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,943,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,916 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Nike by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nike by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in Nike by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 89,738 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Nike to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $101.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,767,237. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.52. 162,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,168,882. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

