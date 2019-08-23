Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Hits $0.0014

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Niobio Cash has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $181,021.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 132,637,007 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

