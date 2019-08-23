Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has $33.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Noble Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised shares of Noble Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Noble Energy to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.21.

Shares of NBL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.10. 982,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,607. Noble Energy has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Noble Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Noble Energy by 719.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Noble Energy by 1,027.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Noble Energy by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

