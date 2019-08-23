Noble Financial Analysts Give Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) a $19.00 Price Target

Noble Financial set a $19.00 target price on Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TPCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tribune Publishing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Tribune Publishing from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of TPCO opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. Tribune Publishing has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.33 million for the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 48,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 116,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,690,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 17,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,215,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

