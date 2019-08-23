Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 3,082 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

PFE traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $34.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,495,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,277,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

