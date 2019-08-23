Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Insider Justin Palfreyman Sells 488 Shares

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) insider Justin Palfreyman sold 488 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $34,735.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NWN stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.65. 467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,888. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.52.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $123.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

NWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWN. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 120.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

