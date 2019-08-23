Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novanta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.51. Novanta reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

NOVT traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,379. Novanta has a 52 week low of $55.68 and a 52 week high of $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.06.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 16,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,183.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,460,601.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $2,805,621.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,506,588.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Novanta by 340.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 98.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

