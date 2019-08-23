Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,525,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,045 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,678,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,505 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Novartis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,857,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,633,000 after purchasing an additional 969,985 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Novartis by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,680,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,138,000 after purchasing an additional 916,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Novartis by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,776,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,838,000 after purchasing an additional 533,376 shares during the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.00. 44,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $204.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.63.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

