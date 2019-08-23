NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NVZMY opened at $40.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $55.84. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

