NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Given a $25.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) received a $25.00 target price from equities research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 220.10% from the stock’s previous close.

NCNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on NuCana in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NuCana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Get NuCana alerts:

Shares of NCNA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 70,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,171. The company has a market cap of $257.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in NuCana by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in NuCana by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.