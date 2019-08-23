Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives $61.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Nucor from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Nucor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Nucor news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 7,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $406,292.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,100,280.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,649,986.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,658,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,601 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 79.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 37.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 300.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. The company had a trading volume of 26,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,748. Nucor has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $66.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

