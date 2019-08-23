Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for about 1.9% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nutrien by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,678,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 45,692 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 637,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.31. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 63.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup set a $61.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

