NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given a $200.00 Price Target at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cascend Securities raised NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. FBN Securities set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.40.

NVDA traded down $6.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.81. 4,420,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,714,163. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $292.76. The stock has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.02 and a 200 day moving average of $163.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,314,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,236 shares of company stock valued at $15,712,126. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.0% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 324.2% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 15,365 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $1,699,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

