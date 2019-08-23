NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.40.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $171.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.02 and a 200-day moving average of $163.78. The company has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 7.74. NVIDIA has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,236 shares of company stock valued at $15,712,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 181.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

