NxGold (CVE:NXN) Trading Down 10%

NxGold Ltd (CVE:NXN)’s share price traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 277,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 173% from the average session volume of 101,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 24.06 and a quick ratio of 24.06.

About NxGold (CVE:NXN)

NxGold Ltd. acquires, develops, explores for, and evaluates early stage mineral properties, primarily gold in Canada. It holds an 80% interest in the Mt. Roe gold project comprising two exploration blocks covering an area of approximately 1,200 hectares located in the Pilbara region in Western Australia; and a right to acquire 70% interest in the Kuulu property covering an area of 4,174 hectares located in the Kavilliq region of Nunavut, Canada.

