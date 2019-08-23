NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Downgraded by Maxim Group to Hold

Maxim Group downgraded shares of NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NXTD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. 92,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,148. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. NXT-ID has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). NXT-ID had a negative net margin of 53.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NXT-ID stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.40% of NXT-ID worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXT-ID

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

