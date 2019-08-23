Obsidian (ODN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $306.00

Obsidian (CURRENCY:ODN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Obsidian has a market capitalization of $227,826.00 and approximately $306.00 worth of Obsidian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Obsidian has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. One Obsidian coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00025212 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011995 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.19 or 0.02270613 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019945 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Obsidian Profile

Obsidian (CRYPTO:ODN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Obsidian’s total supply is 107,926,706 coins and its circulating supply is 68,420,358 coins. The official website for Obsidian is obsidianplatform.com. Obsidian’s official Twitter account is @ObsidianCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obsidian is /r/ObsidianProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Obsidian

Obsidian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obsidian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obsidian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obsidian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

