Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Shares Gap Up to $1.61

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.88, but opened at $1.61. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 9,308,522 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocean Power Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 175.62% and a negative net margin of 1,940.89%.

In related news, Director Kevin Stein acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,645.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

