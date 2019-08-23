OHA Investment (NASDAQ:OHAI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.19

OHA Investment Corp (NASDAQ:OHAI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.28. OHA Investment shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 14 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OHA Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

OHA Investment (NASDAQ:OHAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter. OHA Investment had a negative net margin of 167.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHAI. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in OHA Investment by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in OHA Investment by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 207,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares in the last quarter. Truvvo Partners LLC bought a new stake in OHA Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Southside Capital LLC increased its stake in OHA Investment by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 519,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 55,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP increased its stake in OHA Investment by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,537,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 55,229 shares in the last quarter. 40.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OHA Investment (NASDAQ:OHAI)

OHA Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in small and mid size and middle market private companies. The fund typically invests in acquisitions, buyouts, growth, development, expansion, monetizations, revitalization, restructuring, recapitalizations, and special situations.

